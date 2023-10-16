Dallas

Dallas Police investigating hit-and-run death of 7-year-old child

The child's identity and cause of death have not yet been released

By Frank Heinz

A 7-year-old child died overnight Sunday after being hit by two cars along an LBJ service road, Dallas Police say.

According to police, officers were called to the eastbound service road along the 7600 block of LBJ Freeway at about 12:15 a.m. Monday where a driver of a white vehicle reported hitting a child who was lying on the road.

The child died at the scene, police said.

Investigators determined the child had been hit by another vehicle before being hit by the driver of the white vehicle and that the first driver left the area without stopping to help or report the crash. Police said the driver of the white vehicle is cooperating in the investigation.

Dallas Police said detectives, "are working diligently to identify the driver and vehicle that initially hit the child and left the scene." So far, police have not confirmed or released any details about the first vehicle or the vehicle's driver.

Police have also not said when they believe the first collision happened or how they believe the child initially came to be on the road.

The child's identity and cause of death have not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Vehicle Crimes Detective Shaw at 214-671-0019 or at sammy.shaw@dallaspolice.gov.

