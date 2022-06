Dallas police are investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old child Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the 3500 block of Munger Avenue just before 3 p.m. of a child shot.

Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the preliminary investigation, detectives identified a juvenile suspect and are currently looking for the teen.

They say at this time, the shooting appears to be accidental.

The investigation is ongoing.