Dallas Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Death of 18-Year-Old Man

The Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one man on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to 400 North Denley Drive at approximately 3:25 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they discovered the victim, 18-year-old Kendrick Johnson, suffering from gunshot wounds and lying on the sidewalk.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and transported Johnson to an area hospital where he later died due to his injuries, police said.

Police said according to witnesses, the victim was shot by an unknown male who fled the scene as a front seat passenger of a red or maroon sedan.

According to police, the circumstances and motives surrounding this incident are currently unknown. This is an ongoing investigation, police said.

The Dallas Police Homicide Unit is asking anyone with information regarding this murder investigation to contact Detective Brewster Billings at 214-671-3083 or at brewster.billings@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.