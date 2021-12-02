Dallas

Dallas Police Investigating Death of Individual Found in South Dallas Lot

The Dallas Police Department is investigating the death of an individual found in South Dallas on Thursday morning.

According to Dallas police, officers responded to a shooting call at 3039 Alabama Avenue at approximately 12 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found one person unresponsive in an undeveloped lot.

Emergency medical services arrived at the scene and put the person in the back of the ambulance, police said.

According to police, the investigation into the death of the individual is ongoing.

