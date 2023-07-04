Dallas Police investigating death of 70-year-old man taken into custody

Dallas police are waiting for autopsy results before completing their investigation into the death of a 70-year-old man taken into custody last week.

Around 1:28 a.m. on June 28., a Dallas police officer witnessed 70-year-old Roy Whittaker hit another vehicle in the area of 9500 block of CF Hawn Frwy service Road and drive away from the crash.

Officers stopped Whittaker minutes after the collision.

.

Whittaker was taken into custody without incident for misdemeanor warrants.

At around 1:49 am, during the search of Whittaker, he became sick and asked officers for help, according to police.

Officers immediately requested Dallas Fire Rescue and the on-scene supervisor told the officers to remove the handcuffs, according to police.

DFR arrived on the scene shortly after and Whittaker was placed on a stretcher and into an ambulance.

In the ambulance, DFR started CPR and requested a DFR engine to respond, police said.

DFR took Whittaker to a local hospital where he later died.

The driver of the car hit in the initial crash drove away from the scene, and did not return to make a report, according to police.

Dallas police released body camera video on Monday showing Whittaker being searched when he asks for help.

The Dallas Police Special Investigations Unit is investigating.

The Dallas District Attorney's Office and the Office Of Police Community Oversight were also notified.