Dallas Police Investigating Death of 4-Year-Old Girl Killed After Dog Attack

Dallas Police are investigating the death of a 4-year-old girl after detectives say she was attacked by a dog in her home on Saturday.

On a quiet southeast Oak Cliff street, there is grief that Michael Pennington struggles to even find the words for, even 24 hours later.

He told us Saturday morning his neighbor across the street in the 5600 block of Bluffman Drive came out of her house and called out to him.

“The girl came out holding the baby and saying ‘Michael, call the ambulance, call the paramedics, please,'” Pennington said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Pennington called 911 and that is what sent Dallas EMS and police to the home to find a 4-year-old girl had been attacked by a dog living in the home with her.

The little girl did not survive.

DPD confirmed that Dallas Animal Services has custody of the dog right now.

Neighbors say the three dogs living in the home are known all too well.

Lorie Pennington told us she called 3-1-1 on the dogs earlier this spring.

“I told them we have some pit bulls that my neighbor has and they keep getting out and they can’t keep them in,” Pennington said.

She says the shattered glass and boarded windows are a result of the dogs jumping out of the house, often running loose in the neighborhood.

She adds calls to CPS were made too because of concerns for the well-being of that 4-year-old girl and two younger children.

“They (CPS) should have either said ‘You have to get rid of the dogs or the kids got to go,'” she said.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services confirmed to NBC 5 Sunday that the agency had prior contact with the family but details were confidential per state law.

A spokesperson added it is investigating the death along with DPD and that two surviving children are in the care of separate parents tonight.

Intervention, Pennington feels, simply came too late.

“We tried to save those kids but we couldn’t,” she said.