Dallas police are investigating the death of a person at a Motel 6 near Fair Park.
Officers were called to a shooting at the motel along the 8500 block of East RL Thornton Service Road sometime before 3 p.m.
Police have confirmed few details other than that they are investigating a death at the location and have not confirmed if a shooting has taken place.
No further details are available.
Dallas Police Investigating Death at Motel 6 Near Fair Park
