Dallas Police Investigating Deadly Road Rage Shooting Along Central Expressway

One person is dead after a road rage confrontation led to a shooting Monday night in Dallas, police say.

In a news release, the Dallas Police Department said officers were called at about 9:46 p.m. to a shooting along the southbound Central Expressway service road near Mockingbird Lane.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to police, a 22-year-old man called 911 to report that a road rage incident led him to shoot another driver, who officers identified as a 36-year-old man.

Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics took the other driver to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name will be released once next of kin are notified, police said.

In an interview at Dallas Police Headquarters, the shooter said he was with his wife and 1-year-old child when he was followed and rammed multiple times by the man. He also said at one point the other driver blocked them on a one-way street and tried to get into their car.

The man opened fire through his window, striking the other driver.

No one else was hurt.

The service road was briefly shut down overnight while crime scene detectives investigated.

The 22-year-old man was released while police investigated. The case is being referred to a Dallas County grand jury.