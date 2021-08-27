Dallas Police Investigating Crash, Fatal Shooting in Buckner Terrace

The Dallas Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in East Dallas on Wednesday.

According to police, officers responded to a call in the 5200 block of Everglade Road at approximately 11:06 p.m. regarding a white 1997 Ford Taurus that ran into a house.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Police said Dallas Fire Rescue responded to the scene and found a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Stefano Miramontez, was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, no suspects involved in this shooting have been identified. The investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

Police said anyone with information regarding this murder investigation should contact Detective Josue Rodriguez via phone at 214-671-3994 or via email at josue.rodriguez@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.