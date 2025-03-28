Dallas

Dallas Police investigate shooting that left 3 people injured

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dallas Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 300 block of Ezekial Avenue Thursday evening.

Around 7:20 p.m., police responded to a shooting call at the location.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The preliminary investigation determined 3 victims were shot, according to Dallas PD.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported the victims to a local hospital in unknown conditions.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This remains an active call and information is limited, according to police.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us