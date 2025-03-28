Dallas Police investigate shooting that left 3 people injured

Dallas Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 300 block of Ezekial Avenue Thursday evening.

Around 7:20 p.m., police responded to a shooting call at the location.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The preliminary investigation determined 3 victims were shot, according to Dallas PD.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported the victims to a local hospital in unknown conditions.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

This remains an active call and information is limited, according to police.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.