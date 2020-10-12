Dallas Police Investigate Shooting That Led to Major Overnight Crash: Police

The Dallas Police Department is investigating an overnight crash that may have begun as a shooting, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a major crash at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Meadow Street at approximately 2:22 a.m.

Police said the accident occurred when a pickup truck was traveling westbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and hit a light pole while attempting to turn northbound.

When officers arrived, they found that the victim was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

Police said the victim was taken by EMS to an area hospital in critical condition.

According to police, officers found shell casings a several blocks east of the accident location.