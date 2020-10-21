Dallas Police Investigate Shooting at Parkside Apartments

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a suspect involved in a shooting on Tuesday.
According to the Dallas Police Department, officers were dispatched to a shooting call at the Parkside Apartments located at 2833 Community Drive at approximately 2:31 p.m.
Police said when officers arrived, they found the victim, a 51-year old male, inside an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The Dallas Police Department's Homicide Unit said anyone with information should contact Detective Chris Anderson at 214-671-3616 or via email at c.anderson@dallascityhall.com.