Dallas police are investigating a shooting at the DoubleTree Hotel.

Officers were called to 2015 Market Center Blvd. just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound on the ninth-floor of the hotel.

That person was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

Police are still searching for the gunman.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.