Dallas Police Investigate Killing of 51-Year-Old Man

Police are investigating a Dallas homicide that occurred early Wednesday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a health and welfare check call at 4161 Lawnview Avenue at approximately 12:12 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they saw observed the victim, 51-year-old Paul Vincent Parker, lying on the ground with injuries to his head.

Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced the victim dead at the scene, police said.

According to police, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office determined that Parker died from homicidal violence.

The Dallas Police Department's Homicide Unit is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Tonya McDaniel at 214-671-4236 or via email at tonya.mcdanial@dallascityhall.com.

Individuals with information can also contact Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.