Dallas Police investigate death of man found shot behind empty building

Police are investigating a shooting after a man was mortally wounded by gunfire in Northwest Dallas Friday afternoon.

Dallas police officers were dispatched to the 10000 block of Harry Hines Boulevard around 12:30 p.m., where a man was found shot behind a vacant business.

Authorities said the man died at the scene despite the life-saving measures used by Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the victim.

Crime Stoppers asks anyone with information to contact Detective Andrew Knoebel at 214-671-3584 or Andrew.knoebel@dallaspolice.gov.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward for information given to Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.

Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at P3tips.com, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.