Dallas Police Investigate City’s 4th Murder of 2020

A woman died from injuries suffered when she was shot after she got out of an SUV in Oak Cliff Wednesday afternoon, Dallas police say.

The shooting happened at about 12:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Valley Street, according to Dallas police.

The homicide is the fourth in Dallas in 2020.

Police said a 40-year-old woman exited a vehicle and witnesses told them they heard several shots fired toward the victim.

The woman then ran to a field two blocks away, where she collapsed, police said. Dallas Fire-Rescue took the woman to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police said shortly after the shooting, officers pulled over an SUV that matched the description of the one the shooter was drving in the 1300 block of E. Clarendon Drive, just east of Interstate 35E. The driver of the SUV was considered a person of interest and was questioned by detectives, police said.

The woman who was shot has not been identified.