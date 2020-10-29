Oak Cliff

Dallas Police Investigate Attempted ATM Theft at Bank in Oak Cliff

The suspects pulled the ATM out to the street and attempted to break it open but were unsuccessful

Police are investigating an attempted ATM theft in Oak Cliff early Thursday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a theft in progress call in the 300 block of East Colorado Street at approximately 4 a.m.

When officers arrived, they saw an abandoned ATM in the parking lot, police said.

Police said that three or four unknown suspects attempted to take the ATM by wrapping a chain around it and pulling it from the ground using a pickup truck.

According to police, the suspects pulled the ATM out to the street and attempted to break it open but were unsuccessful.

The suspects abandoned the ATM and the truck in the parking lot before fleeing the scene, police said.

Police said they believe that the suspects are serial ATM thieves who have been involved in multiple other ATM theft attempts across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

According to police, the suspects are still at large, and officers are continuing to investigate.

