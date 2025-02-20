Dallas police reaffirms position on officers' role in immigration enforcement

Dallas interim Chief of Police Michael Igo reaffirmed the department's position on immigration enforcement on Thursday.

Igo said the department would fully comply with local, state, and federal laws while promoting safety and trust in the community. However, he hoped to clear up any misconceptions about his officers' role in immigration enforcement.

Citing a general order in place since 2017, Igo said Dallas officers will not "stop or contact any person for the sole purpose of determining immigration status and are permitted, but not required, to ask about the immigration status only of those persons who are lawfully detained or arrested."

The chief said trust between law enforcement and the community was essential to public safety. Everyone should know, the chief said, that they should never hesitate to report a crime, seek help, or cooperate with police.

"Officers may not ask the immigration status of those who are victims, witnesses, or those who are reporting a crime unless necessary to investigate the offense or to provide information regarding federal visas designed for the protection of persons assisting law enforcement, or if the officer has probable cause that the victim or witness has engaged in specific conduct constituting a separate criminal offense," Igo said.

Igo said that the Dallas police have not been asked by state or federal law enforcement to participate in any immigration enforcement efforts but that they have assisted agencies in arresting people who were wanted for a criminal offense, regardless of their immigration status.

The chief said Dallas police officers are also bound by laws that prohibit racial profiling and are committed to protecting every individual's civil rights. Igo said the department's top priorities are to investigate crimes, respond to emergencies, and reduce violent crime in the communities it serves.

Igo said the Dallas Police Department continues to fulfill all of its duties and obligations to enforce state and local laws while protecting the constitutional rights of all people. This includes assisting the department's federal, state, and local law enforcement partners.

The chief said the department will monitor for changes to local, state, and federal laws and will fully comply with those laws while promoting safety and trust in the community.