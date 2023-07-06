Dallas Police identify officer who died after collapsing outside his home Thursday

A longtime Dallas police officer died Thursday afternoon after collapsing outside his apartment while returning home from a shift, police say.

Dallas Police received a call at about 4 p.m. to assist an officer with an ambulance at the Residence at the Oaks apartments along the 2700 block of Duncanville Road.

Police arrived to find the officer unresponsive on the ground. An employee of the 55+ resident community and police both performed CPR on the officer while waiting on Dallas Fire-Rescue to arrive.

The officer, identified Friday afternoon as 58-year-old police officer Christopher Jackson, died after being taken to Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Thursday afternoon.

Jackson's cause of death has not yet been confirmed by the medical examiner. NBC 5 learned Thursday that doorbell video showed the officer collapsing but that it didn't appear as though he interacted with anyone in the moments before he fell.

The officer had been with the Dallas Police Department for 31 years.