Dallas Police, Irving Chamber to host community meetings amid immigration fears

The Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration has sparked anxiety among some North Texas residents, leading to concerns from Dallas police that crimes may go underreported due to fears of contacting law enforcement.

To address these concerns, the Dallas Police Department is hosting a series of special meetings starting Wednesday night.

Lt. Eddie Reyes, who is helping to lead these efforts as part of the department’s Latino Community Outreach Program called UNIDOS, said they are hoping to strengthen trust with the local community during what many families feel is an uncertain time.

"It takes us so long to build that trust. And for something like this to come – we feel that this could possibly set us back. But we're doing everything that we can. We're doing our due diligence to get out there in front of the community and let them know that nothing's changed – that our priority is to go out there and respond to crimes,” he said.

Dallas Police listening sessions

Wednesday, February 12 – 7:30 p.m.

Familia Bethel Internacional Church

6175 St. Augustine Dr., Dallas, TX 75217

Consulate General of Mexico

1210 River Bend Dr., Dallas, TX 75247

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church

5605 Bernal Dr., Dallas, TX 75212

St. Bernard Catholic Church

1404 Old Gate Ln, Dallas, TX 75218

Pleasant Grove Unidos

802 S. Buckner Blvd, Dallas, TX 75217

These meetings will feature the city’s Office of Community Police Oversight and faith-based community groups. Officers will address misinformation and rumors circulating about immigration policies that may be discouraging people from seeking help when needed.

"There's a lot of false information on social media about the Dallas Police Department working directly with ICE and others. That's not true. So that's what we're trying to get out to the public,” said Lt. Reyes. “It's normal operations for us, we're out there to report the crimes and to make sure that we're doing the very best that we can to ensure that the public knows that everybody has the same rights."

Attendees are invited to ask questions. Lt. Reyes said it will be a safe space for everyone.

"The goal is to do this as soon as possible so that way we can try to curb that fear as soon as possible," he said.

Dallas police say additional community sessions will be scheduled in Dallas in the weeks to follow to ensure they reach every corner of the city.

COMMUNITY RESOURCES IN IRVING

Meanwhile, another event in Irving is taking place on Wednesday night, where community leaders, attorneys, police, and representatives from multiple consulate offices will provide resources and critical information to families affected by U.S. immigration policy changes.

The event begins at 6 p.m. at the Jack Huffman Community Center near City Hall on Irving Boulevard.

The multi-tiered effort is hosted by the Irving Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and will include the consulate offices of Mexico, Guatemala, Peru and El Salvador.

“We have one consul that said to me, ‘I want them – when they have that one call to make – to not waste it on a family member who can't do something for them, but instead contact me where I can help them,’” said Mary Ann Kellam with the Irving Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. “So it's things like that that I think the community needs to hear and feel safe in knowing that there is someone for them.”

Organizers said they hope to connect families facing crisis with practical, real-life resources. This includes what happens to bank accounts, powers of attorney, and even what happens to their children.

Kellam said families are facing uncertainty and there is an urgent need to make resources and legal guidance accessible.

The Irving Police Department will also speak to the families.

“The chief said to me, ‘I don't care what is, what papers they have in the glove compartment, or what papers they have in their drawers when they need us. I want them to feel comfortable calling us. And the last thing we want to do is show up and frighten them – where they don't want to contact us if there is a domestic issue,’” said Kellam.

Organizers said they expect the biggest turnout to be from family and friends who are U.S. citizens, who can help bridge the gap for those who are too afraid to ask for help.

