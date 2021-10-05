Dallas Police Host Drive-Up National Night Out

The Dallas Police Department put a slightly different twist on National Night Out Tuesday -- the nationwide campaign aimed at fostering strong partnerships between police and community.

Still mindful of health and safety opted for a drive-thru National Night Out this year.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Officers set up shop at the Jaycee Zaragoza Recreation Center in West Dallas – one of 50 events scheduled throughout the city. Maj. Juan Salas said the purpose was straightforward.

“We’re here to build that trust, to become that bridge, to open communication, to gain trust from the community towards Dallas police officers,” Salas said.

Violent crime in Dallas is trending down. For example, over the summer’s Fourth of July weekend, the department reported 83 violent incidents. That was down from 128 violent incidents reported over the same holiday weekend in 2020.

Chief Eddie Garcia said he would focus heavily on what he calls high crime areas throughout the city – he’s identified 47 locations.

Still, National Night Out serves as a reminder that reducing crime is a community effort.