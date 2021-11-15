Dallas Police Honored for Service and Sacrifice at Annual Awards Banquet

Dallas police honored officers for their sacrifice and service at the department's 40th annual awards banquet Monday night.

Police from every rank and division came together to give and receive thanks for their work and acts of heroism. A total of 259 officers and non-sworn employees were recognized.

“This entire department is made up of all-stars,” Chief Eddie Garcia said. “I know that it’s a very small percentage of our members are getting recognized today. I know all of them have done something special.”

Sgt. Aarin Harrell was one of the officers recognized at the event. He received a Police Commendation Award for risking his safety to save someone else. In October 2020, while on duty, Sgt. Harrell jumped into the lake at William Blaire Jr. Park in response to a call with two people trapped in a submerged car.

“It’s a great feeling to be called a hero,” he said. “From a little kid on up, I always wanted to be in law enforcement. I always wanted to be that guy. So, it’s definitely a great feeling.”

Ofc. Will Parker was there that day too, and received a commendation award as well. He said he’s simply among hundreds of others who would’ve done the same to save a life.

“We’re out here every single day, we’re doing our thing. We don’t give up, we just keep going,” Parker said.

Garcia said the banquet presented an opportunity to celebrate those who have a heart for the communities they serve.

“One of the things we want to do is make sure that everyone sees us as human beings,” Garcia said. “We want to make sure our community sees us in the same fashion and the same way. We’re fathers, we’re sons, we’re brothers, we’re sisters, we're moms.”

In addition to the awards, the event commemorated seven sworn and non-sworn employees who lost their lives in the last year.