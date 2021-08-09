The Dallas Police Department held a school supply giveaway Monday at an elementary school in the city's Cedar Crest neighborhood.

The department said it gave out around 400 bags of school supplies to 26 classrooms at John Nelly Bryan Elementary, where police chief Eddie Garcia spoke to students.

"The first time our kids see us cannot be in the moment of crisis," Garcia said in a press release. "Our children throughout the city are gonna see us in areas where we need to be visible to ensure that their safety and their family safety are paramount."

The giveaway was in partnership with Safer Dallas Better Dallas, a nonprofit working with the department.

"But at the same time, they also need to see us in times of non-crisis, in times of doing something good, in times of giving something back and so that when we say that their future is our future and their success is our success. we mean it," Garcia said.

Monday was the first day of school at the elementary school.