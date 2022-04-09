Dallas Police Help Families Celebrate With Easter Egg Drop

On Saturday, the Dallas Executive Airport partnered up with the Dallas Police Air One Unit and brought the "wow factor" to many excited children as they dropped hundreds of candy and prize-filled Easter eggs.

During the Paint the Sky celebration, hundreds of colored eggs were dropped from a 206 Jet Ranger as it hovered over the Dallas Executive Airport.

In addition to the egg drop, attendees got to enjoy music, art demonstrations, bounce houses, and a giant egg hunt which included over 50,000 eggs.

"Due to COVID, we weren't able to have this last year, so we certainly missed doing the egg drop," Officer Moore said.

"There is no better way to celebrate Easter than to have this many happy families come together and allow us the opportunity to bring smiles to their children's faces."

The Paint the Sky celebration began in 2016 and has grown every year.

The event was free and garnered over 5,000 children.