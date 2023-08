Dallas Police responded to a call at an apartment in North Dallas in the 13700 block of Preston Road about a shooting on Saturday night.

When officers arrived at approximately 8:20 p.m., they found a male victim with a gunshot wound according to a preliminary investigation. The victim died from his injury.

Police did not provide any other information. The investigation is ongoing.

