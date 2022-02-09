Dallas Police

Dallas Police Fire 3 Officers for Arrests, Incidents Involving Other Departments

Officers can appeal their discipline, per civil service rules

Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia fired three officers Tuesday after they were either arrested by or involved in incidents with other police departments.

According to a statement from the Dallas Police Department, the three officers listed below were terminated following a disciplinary hearing with Garcia.

  • Police Officer Donnel Brown, #11796, was terminated for the offense of theft under $100 which caused a police response by the Plano Police Department.
  • Police Officer Juan Lopez, #11023 was terminated for escalating a disturbance that resulted in a response from the Arlington Police Department.
  • Sr. Cpl. William McLennan, #8724, was terminated for driving a vehicle while intoxicated and for being arrested for DWI by Lewisville Police Department.

Further details about each incident were not shared by Dallas police.

The department said that under civil service rules each officer has the right to appeal their termination.

