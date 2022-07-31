Dallas Police Find Woman with ‘Deep Cuts' in Street, Suspect Arrested

One woman is dead and a 22-year-old man has been charged with murder after Dallas police found the victim lying in the street Sunday, officials confirm to NBC 5.

On Sunday morning at 5:40 a.m., Dallas police responded to a call at Hunnicut and St. Francis where they found an unknown woman in the street with deep cuts to her neck and chest. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and the woman died at the scene.

Due to further investigating, detectives located a crime scene in the 9000 block of E. RL Thornton Freeway and identified a suspect. 22-year-old Andre Woods Jr. was located by detectives and requested that local officials pull him over. Before officers could conduct the traffic stop, Woods wrecked his vehicle where he was later taken into custody and to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Woods has since been arrested and charged with murder. The victim's identification is still being determined by a Medical Examiner. This investigation is ongoing.