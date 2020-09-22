WATCH: Dallas Police Expand Crime-Fighting ‘Starlight' Camera System

A news conference announcing the Starlight expansion is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. and will appear in the media player above.

The Dallas Police Department's high-tech tool to fight crime is getting a boost.

Launched by Police Chief Renee Hall in 2019, the Starlight program connects private business surveillance cameras for monitoring at police headquarters to expand the eyes and ears of officers.

On Tuesday, police will announce new Starlight cameras at the following locations:

Chevron

2944 North Buckner Boulevard

2944 North Buckner Boulevard American Dollar Plus

9770 Forest Lane

9770 Forest Lane EZ Trip

9798 Forest Lane

9798 Forest Lane Chevron

9791 Forest Lane

Cameras are currently installed at 2911 E. Ledbetter Drive, 11770 Ferguson Road, and 2503 Lemmon Road. According to the department, Starlight has so far resulted in 39.6% reduction in calls for police service and 35% reduction in crime.

"The software embedded in the system has the ability to recognize anomalies that might indicate a crime in progress, such as a camera being covered or tampered with, sudden movements by individuals in view of the camera," police said when the program launched.

The cameras come with signage and a blue light alerting people that police are watching in real-time.

Other cities that use the technology include Chicago, Illinois; Springfield, Massachusetts; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Detroit, Michigan.