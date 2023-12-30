Dallas Police employee arrested for family violence charge

Dallas Police have arrested an employee this week.

According to an announcement on the department's blog, Senior Police Report Representative Larry Solomon was arrested for Family Violence by officers on Friday.

Solomon was off-duty at the time of the arrest.

Solomon has been with the department since April of 2016 and is currently assigned to the Research and Development Division.

He is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation, according to DPD.