Speeding and Racing Task Force

Dallas Police Efforts to Keep Roads Safe with Taskforce Results in More Than 200 Traffic Stops Last Week

The total of traffic stops by the task force in Dallas since mid-February is nearly 1500

By Logan McElroy

NBC 5 News

The Speeding and Racing Taskforce (STRF) honed in on Texas streets and highways to keep Dallas safe and conducted more than 200 traffic stops leading to more than 200 citations, 6 felony arrests, 22 misdemeanor arrests, and 4 seized guns last week.

In total, the number of stops and success of the Dallas Police Department's street racing operation is included from the past week along with its heightened focus in mid-February.

Street Racing Operation statistics as of April 11, 2021.

One notable incident from last week includes an arrest for Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon after police reported a man waving a gun around at a reckless driving event on Sunday. The arrest marks the third time the individual has been arrested by STRF.

Another notable event includes the arrest of one driver for two counts of Child Endangerment and Racing on Highway/Roadway, and another driver for one count of racing on highway/roadway after police report catching them speeding to pass each other on the road.

