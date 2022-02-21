Dallas Police Deploy Bait Cars in Uptown Area

Dallas police have deployed bait vehicles in the Uptown neighborhood of Dallas in an effort to curb property crimes.

Residents in the community and shoppers in the West Village area may notice an electronic sign warning that DPD bait cars were in the area.

Dallas police issued the following statement to NBC 5 about the signage.

“In an effort to proactively impact our auto theft offenses we are taking many steps. We have officers in a uniformed extra patrols capacity, conducting and establishing Crimewatch meetings, and utilizing police technology.”

“We have made some good arrests in a number of areas related to auto theft and burglaries of motor vehicles, but still have a lot of work to do. As you know, property crime drives the majority of crime not only in Dallas but in the U.S. Just as many others around the country have seen a spike in auto thefts, we are using every resource we have to make an impact and protect the property for our community and visitors to the city of Dallas.”

Over the weekend, police also responded to a robbery call at the Walgreens in the 3400 block of McKinney Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. Police said a man took prescription drugs from an employee of the business before fleeing the location.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made as of this writing.