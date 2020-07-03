Dallas Police Department's Vice Unit Seizes Gambling Machines, Cash in Gambling Bust

The Dallas Police Department's Vice Unit has seized five gambling machines and thousands of dollars after a gambling bust on Thursday.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the Vice Unit received multiple complaints about an illegal gambling operation at the AZC Store located at 13021 Coit Road, Suite #106.

Police said during the investigation, undercover detectives developed probable cause and had a search warrant completed and signed by a magistrate.

The Vice Unit executed the search warrant on Thursday at approximately 9:30 a.m., seizing five gambling machines and $12,585 in cash.