Dallas

Dallas Police Department's Vice Unit Seizes Gambling Machines, Cash in Gambling Bust

The Vice Unit executed the search warrant on Thursday at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Dallas Police Department

The Dallas Police Department's Vice Unit has seized five gambling machines and thousands of dollars after a gambling bust on Thursday.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the Vice Unit received multiple complaints about an illegal gambling operation at the AZC Store located at 13021 Coit Road, Suite #106.

Police said during the investigation, undercover detectives developed probable cause and had a search warrant completed and signed by a magistrate.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Jul 5

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

Frisco ISD 39 mins ago

High Schools Students Launch ‘Project Kind Packs' to Help Elementary Schools

The Vice Unit executed the search warrant on Thursday at approximately 9:30 a.m., seizing five gambling machines and $12,585 in cash.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Police Departmentgamblingvice unit
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us