Dallas Police Department Squad Car Shot Following Home Invasion Robbery

The Dallas Police Department is searching for suspects who shot a squad car early Thursday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a home invasion robbery call in the 4100 block of Delafield Lane at approximately 12:30 a.m.

Police said the victim's property and vehicle were stolen by three unknown males.

The victim went to the 2300 block of St. Augustine Drive to confront possible robbery suspects.

According to police, an altercation ensued, and shots were fired.

A separate set of officers responded to the active shooting call, and plain clothes officers witnessed the altercation, police said.

According to police, the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

Uniformed officers attempted initiated a traffic stop, but the suspects did not stop.

Police said the suspect in the passenger seat of the vehicle began shooting at police officers, hitting the squad car.

One officer returned fire, and the suspects fled to a nearby apartment complex in the 8300 block of Hoyle Avenue.

According to police, officers were unable to find the suspects, but they were able to locate the suspects' vehicle, which was towed to the city pound.

No officers were injured. It is unknown if the suspects were injured.