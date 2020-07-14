Dallas Police Department Searching for Missing 81-Year-Old Man

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating an 81-year-old man.

Carlos Humberto Pineda was last seen on July 5 at approximately 12 p.m. in the 13700 block of Goldmark Drive.

Pineda is five feet tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has white hair, brown eyes, and may be confused and require assistance.

Anyone with information about Pineda's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Dallas Police Department at (214) 671-4268.

