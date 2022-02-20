Dallas Police Department Searching for 9-Year-Old Missing Boy

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 9-year-old.

According to police, Latif Lancelin was last seen on Sunday at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Lancelin was last seen in the 18000 block of Kelly Boulevard in Dallas. He left the area on foot and may need assistance, police said.

Police said Lancelin is described as a 9-year-old Black male. He is 5'3" inches tall, weighs 90 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 911 or 214-671-4268.