Dallas Police Department Searching for 85-Year-Old Missing Man

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 85-year-old man.

According to police, Plura Armstrong was last seen on Wednesday at approximately 9:15 a.m. near 1441 North Beckley Avenue.

He was driving a black, four-door 2000 Chevrolet Silverado with the Texas license plate JJS4272, police said.

Police said Armstrong may be confused and in need of assistance.

Armstrong is described as an 85-year-old Black male, bald, with brown eyes. He is 5'11" and weighs 190 pounds.

He was last seen wearing silver glasses, a tan and white Hawaiian button-up shirt, black docker's pants, brown loafers, and a grey baseball cap with an orange "G" and Chicago Bears mascot.

Anyone with information about Armstrong's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.