Dallas Police Department Searching for 49-Year-Old Missing Man

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a 49-year-old Dallas man.

Lonnie Chalmers was last seen at his home in the 3500 block of Silverhill Drive on Sunday at about 7 a.m.

According to police, Chalmers is described as a black male who is 5'10" tall and weighs 250 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

Police said Chalmers may be a danger to himself or others.

Anyone with information about Chalmers's whereabouts should call the 911 or contact the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.