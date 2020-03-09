Dallas

Dallas Police Department Searching for 49-Year-Old Missing Man

Lonnie Chalmers was last seen at his home in the 3500 block of Silverhill Drive on Sunday

By Hannah Jones

Dallas Police Department

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a 49-year-old Dallas man.

Lonnie Chalmers was last seen at his home in the 3500 block of Silverhill Drive on Sunday at about 7 a.m.

According to police, Chalmers is described as a black male who is 5'10" tall and weighs 250 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

Police said Chalmers may be a danger to himself or others.

Anyone with information about Chalmers's whereabouts should call the 911 or contact the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.

