Dallas Police Department Requests Public's Help Identifying Burglary Suspect

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in connection with a burglary in June.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the suspect forced entry into a restaurant in the 6300 block of Samuell Boulevard on June 5 at approximately 5:04 a.m.

The suspect used a sledgehammer to break open the victim’s cash registers, police said.

Images of the suspect were captured on the victim’s surveillance camera.

Dallas Police Department

Police said anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect should call Detective French with the Dallas Police Department's Southeast Investigative Unit at 214-671-0112.

Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477.