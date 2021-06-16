Dallas Police

Dallas Police Department Names Sr. Cpl. Steven Castillo Officer of the Year

The Dallas Police Department honored its officer of the year Sr. Cpl. Steven Castillo.

Castillo works in the Jubilee Park area, helping coordinate information’s between citizens, neighborhoods, businesses, social services, and other city departments.

The officer has responded to over 900 citizen complaints which had the potential to turn into 911 calls. He has also implemented the O.M. Roberts Traffic Safety Zone program ensuring children to getting from and to school safely.

"He is a true professional and credit to the Dallas Police Department," the department said in a statement. "Congratulations to Sr. Cpl. Castillo."

Castillo has also given his time to assist the Cub Scout Pack 9007 young boys from Jubilee Park, contributing to increasing their self-esteem, leadership skills, and other qualities that will help them in the future.

