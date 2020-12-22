Dallas

Dallas Police Department, FBI Dallas Arrest Multiple Aggravated Robbery Suspects

The Dallas District Attorney's office said the individuals arrested were part of an organized crime ring

Dallas Police DPD logo
NBC 5 News

Multiple people have been arrested for their involvement in a spree of aggravated robberies, the Dallas District Attorney's Office said.

According to the Dallas District Attorney's Office, the individuals were arrested for their involvement in over 70 offenses.

Their offenses included violent aggravated robberies which caused local businesses to suffered losses of nearly $1 million.

The Dallas District Attorney's office said the individuals arrested were part of an organized crime ring.

The arrests come after an 18-month investigation by the Dallas Police Department, FBI Dallas's Violent Crimes Task Force, and the Dallas County Criminal District Attorney's Office.

