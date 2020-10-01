Dallas Police Department Brings Attention to Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October is nationally known as Domestic Violence Awareness Month made possible through the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence in 1981.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, below are safety tips to consider suggested by the Dallas Police Department:

The first step to safety is action. If an argument seems unavoidable, try to have it in a room or area that has access to an exit and not in a bathroom, kitchen, or anywhere near potential weapons.

Practice how to get out of your home safely. Identify which doors, windows, elevator, or stairwell works best.

Have a packed bag ready and keep it in an undisclosed but accessible place in order to leave quickly.

Identify a neighbor you can tell about the violence and ask that they call the police if they hear a disturbance coming from your home.

Devise a code word to use with your children, family, friends, and neighbors when you need the police.

Decide and plan for where you will go if you must leave home (even if you don't think you will need to leave).

Keep the phone numbers of area shelters close at hand.

People who are experiencing family violence can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-SAFE.