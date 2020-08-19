Dallas

Dallas Police Department Asks For Public's Assistance in Identifying Check Cashing Suspect

Between June 5 and June 6, the suspect used the victim's identity to cash fraudulent checks using the victim's checking account

Dallas Police Department

The Dallas Police Department Financial Crimes Unit is requesting the public's help identifying a suspect cashing fraudulent checks.

Between June 5 and June 6, the suspect used the victim's identity to cash fraudulent checks using the victim's Bank of America checking account.

The suspect cashed multiple checks at various Bank of America locations in Dallas, totaling $8,600.

Anyone with information about this offense or the suspect should contact Detective M. Almeida at 469-301-0340 or via email at monica.almeida@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers at (214)373-TIPS. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.

