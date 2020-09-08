Dallas Police Department Asks for Assistance Identifying Dog Shooting Suspect

The Dallas Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying a suspect involved in the shooting of a dog on August 2 in Dallas.

According to the Dallas Police Department, a citizen found a brown and white dog in the 5200 block of Rocky Ridge Road at approximately 1 p.m.

The dog, which appeared to have been a pitbull or a similar breed, was found with a severe, gunshot injury to her rear leg, police said.

Dallas police said that any witnesses who saw the individual that injured the dog should contact DPD Crime Stoppers 1-877-373-TIPS or contact Detective H. Tamez in the Animal Cruelty Unit at 214-671-0115.