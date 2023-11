The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 21-year-old woman.

Peyton Etheridge was last seen in the 12200 block of China Lake Drive at around 11 p.m. on Monday.

Etheridge is described as 5'04" in height and weighing 150 lbs with red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 214-671-4268 or call 911.