Dallas Police Chief to Brief Council on Violent Crime

Outgoing Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall will help present an update on the Dallas Police Department’s Violent Crime Reduction Plan to the Dallas City Council’s public safety committee on Monday afternoon.

The presentation will be one of the last public opportunities for Chief Hall to tell her side of the story as the city’s top cop after she announced her resignation last week, which will become effective in November.

The information that the police department will present to the city council on Tuesday includes an update on crime in the city, and on the department’s plan to combat it.

According to the information contained in the report, violent crime in Dallas is down slightly from this time in 2019, but last year saw a sharp 18 percent uptick in violent crime from the year before it. In addition, the number of homicides in the city is down just one, as of August 31, from this same point in 2019, a year that saw the city top 200 homicides for the first time in more than a decade.