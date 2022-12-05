Dallas police Chief Eddie García on Wednesday fired an officer and suspended an officer-in-training after they didn’t immediately stop to help when a car they pursued crashed and caught fire. The chief also fired another officer and a 911 call-taker arrested on DWI charges.
The chief fired Sr. Cpl. Daniel Jamieson, Sr. Cpl. Leonard Anderson and 911 call-taker Zyana Hubbard, Dallas police confirmed. He also suspended Officer Darrien Robertson for 30 days.
“These days are brutal,” García said in a text message about the decisions. “The discipline speaks for itself.”
To read more, visit our partners at the Dallas Morning News.
