Dallas police Chief Eddie García on Wednesday fired an officer and suspended an officer-in-training after they didn’t immediately stop to help when a car they pursued crashed and caught fire. The chief also fired another officer and a 911 call-taker arrested on DWI charges.

The chief fired Sr. Cpl. Daniel Jamieson, Sr. Cpl. Leonard Anderson and 911 call-taker Zyana Hubbard, Dallas police confirmed. He also suspended Officer Darrien Robertson for 30 days.

“These days are brutal,” García said in a text message about the decisions. “The discipline speaks for itself.”

