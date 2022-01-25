DallasNews.com

Dallas Police Chief Fires Officer for Punching Man in Deep Ellum Last Summer

Senior Cpl. Melvin Williams was placed on paid administrative leave after video of the July 18 incident circulated online. He was already under two use-of-force investigations at the time.

By Kelli Smith / The Dallas Morning News

Senior Cpl. Melvin Williams of the Dallas Police Department talked with a woman after answering a call in 2016 in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas.
G.J. McCarthy / DMN File Photo

A Dallas police officer has been fired for repeatedly punching a man in Deep Ellum last summer after the department completed an internal investigation into the incident.

Senior Cpl. Melvin Williams, 40, had been on paid administrative leave since video of the July 18 incident circulated online in the following weeks. He also faces a criminal charge in connection with the case, and he was under two separate use-of-force investigations when the encounter took place.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Police Chief Eddie García decided on Williams’ disciplinary action Tuesday, a department spokesman said. García declined to elaborate, saying his decision “speaks for itself.”

You can read the entire story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News by clicking here.

Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comDallasDallas PoliceDallas Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us