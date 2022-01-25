Dallas Police Chief Fires Officer for Punching Man in Deep Ellum Last Summer

A Dallas police officer has been fired for repeatedly punching a man in Deep Ellum last summer after the department completed an internal investigation into the incident.

Senior Cpl. Melvin Williams, 40, had been on paid administrative leave since video of the July 18 incident circulated online in the following weeks. He also faces a criminal charge in connection with the case, and he was under two separate use-of-force investigations when the encounter took place.

Police Chief Eddie García decided on Williams’ disciplinary action Tuesday, a department spokesman said. García declined to elaborate, saying his decision “speaks for itself.”

