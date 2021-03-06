DallasNews.com

Dallas Police Chief Calls for End to War of Words Over Decision to Keep Officer Accused of Murder on Duty

By Cassandra Jaramillo | The Dallas Morning News

After two days of back-and-forth statements between former Dallas Police Chief U. Reneé Hall and the FBI’s Dallas field office, current Chief Eddie García said Saturday that it was time to end the finger-pointing about where responsibility lies for the 2019 decision to keep Officer Bryan Riser on the force after he’d been named a person of interest in two 2017 slayings.

In an exclusive interview with The Dallas Morning News on Saturday, García came to the defense of both the department’s investigators and the FBI for their work investigating the officer.

He also said it’s the police chief’s decision to put an officer on administrative leave.

