Dallas Police Chief Announces Policy Change to End Small Marijuana Arrests

New Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia Tuesday announced a policy change to end arrests for possession of fewer than 2 ounces of marijuana unless a more serious infraction is involved.

Garcia told the Dallas City Council Public Safety Committee that the change in general orders would allow officers to use their time for more serious problems.

“This is about this police department concentrating on what we feel we need to concentrate on at this point to move the needle with regard to violent crime,” Garcia said.

Many of the small marijuana arrests police have made in the past come in the same neighborhoods where violent crime is also a problem.

Garcia said he intended to boost police presence in those areas, where residents have complained for years that small marijuana arrests unfairly burden people of color.

Dallas City Council member Adam Bazaldua said he was pleased that Garcia also recognized the issue of equity in the policy change. Bazaldua called for it long before Garcia arrived a month ago.

“A problem was identified and here we are on a policy that I was personally working on over a year,” Bazaldua said.

The smaller marijuana cases amount to 7% of Dallas arrests and take a large amount of police time, Garcia said.

Meanwhile, the new chief warned his department might be $8 million over budget in overtime spending.

“I'm almost embarrassed that we are talking about how to find money for the police department to provide safety,” city council member Carolyn Arnold said.

Some of the reasons for overtime last year were police attention to 100 days of protests against police brutality.

Demonstrators demanded more social programs, which the city council partially funded by reducing the police overtime budget.

Mayor Eric Johnson fought to stop that cut and warned the overtime money would be needed.

Now city council members still want enforcement of more serious drug cases.

“Clearly the drug houses are a nuisance in our community and fueling crime,” council member Cara Mendelsohn said.

Police sad they were working to curb overtime with better scheduling, call diversion to send some callers to online reporting instead and with the reduction in marijuana arrests.

City council member Jennifer Gates, who leads the public safety committee, said Dallas is not legalizing marijuana. People who openly smoke pot in public will still receive attention from police.

“We're operating within the law. But we are allowing you to utilize your resources appropriately,” Gates told Garcia.

No city council action is required for the change in police policy and Garcia said he may change it if additional problems arise.

City council members said they want to see progress in the new chief’s strategy against violent crime.