Dallas Police Chase With Homicide Suspect Ends in Mesquite With ‘Shots Fired'

A police chase with a homicide suspect believed to have killed his girlfriend in Dallas Friday morning ended with gunshots in a Mesquite neighborhood that afternoon.

Dallas Police Department Deputy Chief Reuben Ramirez said Friday afternoon that Dallas police were notified at about 10:15 a.m. that a man may have killed his girlfriend inside an apartment along the 8900 block of Park Lane.

Officers arrived a short time later, entered the apartment, and found the body of a woman inside who appeared to be in her 40s and dead of apparent homicidal violence.

Police believed the woman's boyfriend, who was accused of domestic violence against her in July and free on a $25,000 bond, left the scene in her car.

After 12 p.m. Friday, Dallas police spotted the woman's vehicle near the Mesquite city limits and began to follow the driver. Police said the man noticed the officers and led police on a short chase into Mesquite.

Fernando Mejia, Telemundo 39

It was there, in a neighborhood south of U.S. Highway 80, that the driver left the roadway and crashed into the front yard of a home on the 500 block of Parkwood Trail.

It's not clear what happened next, but there were reports of shots fired.

Mesquite police officers arrived to find Dallas officers providing first aid to the driver who was later transported in stable condition to a nearby hospital for treatment. Mesquite police said the homicide suspect was talking with their investigators at the hospital.

Dallas police, meanwhile, said no officers were injured in the shooting.

Officials said the identity of the driver and the homicide victim is being withheld until her family can be located and notified of her death.

Fernando Mejia, Telemundo 39

Charles Wood, a resident of the neighborhood where the chase ended, told NBC 5/Telemundo 39 he was headed home and had just passed by the house and didn't notice anything unusual.

Moments later, as Wood was getting out of his car in his driveway, he said he heard several gunshots and turned to see police officers running toward a car that had left the roadway and come to rest in the front yard of a home.

Mesquite police will be leading the investigation into the shooting involving Dallas police officers inside of their city limits while Dallas police will be heading up the homicide investigation.